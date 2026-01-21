PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 3 Coming Later This Year; Watch a First-Look Now

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the release of the Season 2 finale of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians," it has been confirmed that the third season of the hit series will arrive on Disney+ later this year.

The announcement came during the credits of the finale, which offered viewers a first look at the forthcoming season, available to watch. All episodes of Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The second season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside a star-studded roster of recurring and guest stars, including Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toby Stephens and more.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is currently in production in Vancouver and is based on “The Titan’s Curse,” the third installment in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney Hyperion book series.

Photo Credit: Disney