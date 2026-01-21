Porchlight Young Professionals Will Perform THE IRISH ... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Porchlight Music Theatre's The Porchlight Young Professionals has announced their latest special event, Happy Hour & A Hit: The Irish … and How They Got That Way, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St. The happy hour includes an open bar, raffle and live pre-show conversation/Q+A featuring scenic designer Tianxuan Chen, hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Director Michael Weber. The event is sponsored by Big Onion Hospitality and PYP Board Members Kathryn Rosenbaum and Emily Werner. Funds raised at this event go to support Porchlight Music Theatre's artistic and educational programs. Use the PYPIRISH for $10 off tickets.﻿

“One of the many things The Irish … shares is the importance of community,” said Porchlight Young Professionals Chair Nate Groonwald. “We look forward to gathering our community for this Porchlight performance and special event to learn about the production, share some drinks and conversation and see Frank McCourt's musical hit.”

The Irish … and How They Got That Way is an irreverent musical history of Ireland through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries seen through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela's Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man) whose razor sharp wit, coupled with his trademark satirical irony and boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by humor, heartache and a glorious score that spans 100+ years from “Danny Boy,” “Galway Bay” and “The Rare Old Times” to “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ra” and U2's “I Still Haven't Found What I Am Looking For.”

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

The Porchlight Young Professionals (PYP) Associate Board is an ensemble of young professionals who share a passion for advancing music theatre in Chicago as well as the innovative and transformative art happening at Porchlight. PYP inspires the next generation of Porchlight's theatre patrons and serves as ambassadors through fundraising, event planning and committee involvement.

Current members include Nate Groonwald, chair; Gia Wunar, vice chair; Adam Zaucha, secretary; Lisa Villani-Gale, fundraising chair, Madison Wakefield, membership committee chair, Meggie Keiser, Claire Berman, Annie Mitran Brennan, Kellie Buffington, Matthew Bowen, Ben Jossi, Jonah Levi-Paesky, Jenny Poth, Kathryn Rosenbaum, Becca Sheehan, Yessenia Sosa and Emily Werner.