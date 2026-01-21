Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Congratulotions are in order! Last year, the first film in the two-part Wicked movie was the most-streamed title of 2025 in the United States, with 8.4 billion minutes watched across Peacock and Prime Video.

According to the 2025 report from data company Luminate, Wicked's streaming numbers surpassed KPop Demon Hunters and Moana 2, both of which were runner-ups with 7.9 billion and 7.2 billion minutes, respectively. 2025 also broke a 2-year stretch that saw Disney's Moana as the top-streaming movie in 2024 and 2023.

Wicked debuted on Peacock on March 21, 2025, and quickly became their biggest Pay 1 film during that first week on the streamer. From March 17-23, the title accumulated 882 million minutes of viewership and became the Number 1 movie across streaming services during that time.

The movie brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $758 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The second film, Wicked: For Good, grossed $150 million in North America during its opening weekend in 2025, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global total of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year.

Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: Universal