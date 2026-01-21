GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! Kicks Off Second Leg of North American Tour

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, a second leg of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart recently kicked off with a run that includes performances at major venues like National Theatre in Washington D.C., Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY, Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal, and Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, IL. Tickets are available here.

This run follows the North American debut of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! last year, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. Opening with sold-out shows in Thousand Oaks, Long Beach, San Francisco, and later selling out The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL and more, the first leg concluded at The Grove in Anaheim, CA.

With now over 150+ shows in North America, the new musical show follows Gabby, who uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color catastrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

Gabby’s Dollhouse is the most-watched kids series on Netflix and follows the adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into an animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse.

This new stage production of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart recently brings to life an original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others.

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! 2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 – The National Theatre – Washington, DC

Thursday, January 22, 2026 – The National Theatre – Washington, DC

Friday, January 23, 2026 – Sandler Center – Virginia Beach, VA

Saturday, January 24, 2026 – The Palace Theatre Stamford – Stamford, CT

Sunday, January 25, 2026 – State Theatre New Jersey (First Show) – New Brunswick, NJ

Sunday, January 25, 2026 – State Theatre New Jersey (Second Show) – New Brunswick, NJ

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – The State Theatre – Easton, PA

Thursday, January 29, 2026 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

Friday, January 30, 2026 – The Flynn – Burlington, VT

Saturday, January 31, 2026 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA

Sunday, February 1, 2026 – Kings Theater – Brooklyn, NY

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 – Long Center for the Performing Arts – Lafayette, IN

Thursday, February 5, 2026 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

Friday, February 6, 2026 – Ford Theater – Wabash, IN

Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center – Huntington, WV

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 – Ames Center – Burnsville, MN

Thursday, February 12, 2026 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

Friday, February 13, 2026 – Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL

Saturday, February 14, 2026 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

Sunday, February 15, 2026 – Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 – Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH

Thursday, February 19, 2026 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

Saturday, February 21, 2026 – Merrill Auditorium – Portland, ME

Sunday, February 22, 2026 – The Cross Insurance Center – Bangor, ME

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Imperial Theatre – Saint John, NB

Friday, February 27, 2026 – Algonquin Commons Theatre – Ottawa, ON

Saturday, February 28, 2026 – Centre in THE SQUARE – Kitchener, ON

Sunday, March 1, 2026 – Théâtre St-Denis – Montreal, QC

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 – FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON

Saturday, March 7, 2026 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

Sunday, March 8, 2026 – Conexus Arts Centre – Regina, SK

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 – TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 – Jack Singer Concert Hall – Calgary, AB

Thursday, March 12, 2026 – Kelowna Community Theatre – Kelowna, BC

Friday, March 13, 2026 – Bell Performing Arts Center – Surrey, BC

Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC

Sunday, March 15, 2026 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Photo Credit: DreamWorks