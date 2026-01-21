Video: Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope Talk Finding Their Characters in THE BEAUTY

Stage alums Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope are bringing their acting chops back to the world of television in FX's The Beauty, a new series from horror guru Ryan Murphy. Across the show's 11 episodes, the duo share the screen as two people from opposing worlds, both caught in the threads of a deadly epidemic.

Pope plays Jeremy, an outsider searching for purpose, as the new drug — called “The Beauty” for its ability to manufacture physical perfection — rages around the world. Before the actor even joined the project, Murphy had written the character with Pope in mind.

"I think what Ryan does really beautifully is he champions artists," said Pope during a recent conversation with BroadwayWorld. "He allows them to have nuance to them and bring different colors to the characters that they play. And this was tonally something different for me. I loved that this show was going to be so visceral and sat in the center of what we're talking about culturally."

Fans of In the Heights and Hamilton know Ramos for playing roles like John Laurens and Usnavi. But in The Beauty, Ramos is a figure known to most only as "The Assassin," a killer hired by the billionaire engineer of the drug, played by Ashton Kutcher. Alongside Pope, Ramos also worked behind the scenes as an executive producer, which offered a chance to be an active participant in the creative process.

"I think the best part... is having the opportunity to talk about the role you want to play and having an opportunity to build that role with the creators, says Ramos. "You don't typically get the opportunity to do [that] as an actor."

Check out our full interview with the stars, who also shared what kind of "magic shot" they might be inclined to take to gain new skills as a performer. Tune in to watch the first three episodes of The Beauty beginning Wednesday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on Hulu.