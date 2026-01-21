Video: Dove Cameron Stars in First Trailer for New Thriller Series 56 DAYS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Prime Video has released the official trailer for the upcoming erotic thriller series, 56 Days, starring Dove Cameron. Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's best-selling novel, all eight episodes will be released on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him?

Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation, and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.

“We got to be great friends with author Catherine Ryan Howard whose book gave us a sexy, emotional, thrill-ride of a show where everything pays off in the end,” said Creators and Executive Producers Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher.

The star-studded cast features Cameron as Ciara Wyse, Avan Jogia as Oliver Kennedy, Karla Souza as Lee Reardon, and Dorian Missick as Karl Connolly.

56 Days is written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher. Also executive producing are James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett via Atomic Monster, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Sandrine Gros d’Aillon also serves as executive producer. Catherine Ryan Howard will serve as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster.

Dove Cameron was seen in Apple TV's hit musical series Schmigadoon! along with an appearance in Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II. Onstage, she starred as Cher in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical and appeared alongside Renée Fleming in a 2019 London production of The Light in the Piazza. Cameron also played the role of Mal in Disney's live-action film franchise Descendants.