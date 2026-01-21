Christy Altomare and Darko Tresnjak to Celebrate ANASTASIA 10th Anniversary at Hartford Stage

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hartford Stage will host a special fundraising event on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the world premiere of Anastasia the Musical—the landmark production that began its journey in Hartford before captivating audiences on Broadway and ultimately worldwide.

The evening will reunite members of the original creative team and key artists from the original production, including Tony Award–winning director Darko Tresnjak and Christy Altomare, who originated the role of Anya both at Hartford Stage and on Broadway. Additional special guests will be announced.

Premiering at Hartford Stage in 2016, Anastasia went on to Broadway, toured internationally, and became one of the most beloved new musicals of its generation. This anniversary celebration honors Hartford Stage's longstanding commitment to developing new work and its role as a launching pad for talented young artists.

“This anniversary is not only a celebration of Anastasia, but of Hartford Stage's mission to nurture ambitious new works,” said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “We are thrilled to welcome back the artists who helped bring this extraordinary production to life.”

The fundraising concert will feature select performances from the show and behind-the-scenes stories, offering audiences a rare opportunity to reflect on the musical's origins and enduring legacy. All who attend are welcome to join the artists and Hartford Stage staff for a dessert & champagne reception in the lobby following the concert. Proceeds from the evening will support Hartford Stage's artistic and educational programs.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $100. All tickets include assigned seating for the performance and a post-show dessert & champagne reception with the artists at the theater. The Concert begins at 7:30pm.

The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage Box Office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.