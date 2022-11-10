Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, November 14, 2022
9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The 118 race to the rescue to a renaissance faire; then an office bldg. when an overbearing boss is poisoned; Athena fears for May's life when she encounters a disturbed young man; Uncle Buck babysits young Jee-Yun as Maddie and Chimney begin house-hunting; Eddie and Carla prepare Christopher for his first school dance in the all-new "What's Your Fantasy?" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
Most recently, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for Best ACTION Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. For her role as "Athena Grant" in the drama, series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an ACTION Series. Bassett also received a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Actress in A Drama Series.
In the upcoming fifth season, the first responders race into ACTION when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie's postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.
The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh are featured in series regular roles.
9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
