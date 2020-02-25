Scoop: Coming Up on a MODERN FAMILY Marathon Episode on ABC - Wednesday, March 11, 2020
"Door to Door" - Everyone sets their eyes on a goal: Jay is determined to help Manny sell wrapping paper for a school fundraiser; Claire petitions the city for a stop sign to be installed at a high-traffic intersection; Mitchell is hell-bent on proving a point with Cameron, and neither one of them will back down; Phil and Luke will stop at nothing to create a viral video sensation; and Gloria is desperate to find Stella after losing her, on the series' special "Modern Marathon," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/5/11)
Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring David Cross as Duane, Paleigh Knight as Blanche, Michelle Anne Johnson as Ellen, Robin Krieger as neighbor No. 1, Michael D. Cohen as neighbor No. 2, Murray Gershenz as neighbor No. 3, Bob Levitan as neighbor No. 4 and Jordan Feldman as Olson.
"Door to Door" was written by Bill Wrubel and directed by Chris Koch.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
