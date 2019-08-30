Scoop: Coming Up on WARIGAMI on THE CW - Sunday, September 15, 2019
POWER OVERWHELMING - Wendy Ohata (Emily Piggford) has just made three startling realizations: One, she has a twin brother; two, she's a kami-jin - a descendent of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and three, there's a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn't understand.
Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki and David Hewlett also star. Warigami was created by Eddie Kim, directed by Jason Lapeyre, and written by Andrew Allen. Original airdate 9/15/2019.
Warigami is a ten-part series, consisting of ten minute episodes that is a contemporary samurai saga.
Wendy Ohata, played by Piggford, has just made three startling realizations: One, she has a twin brother; two, she's a kami-jin - a descendent of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and three, there's a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn't understand.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of REEF BREAK on ABC - Friday, September 13, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, September 13, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA, & KEKE on ABC - 9/2-9/6
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - 9/2-9/6
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, September 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, September 20, 2019
Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki and David Hewlett also star. Warigami was created by Eddie Kim, directed by Jason Lapeyre, and written by Andrew Allen. Original airdate 9/15/2019.
Warigami is a ten-part series, consisting of ten minute episodes that is a contemporary samurai saga.
Wendy Ohata, played by Piggford, has just made three startling realizations: One, she has a twin brother; two, she's a kami-jin - a descendent of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and three, there's a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn't understand.