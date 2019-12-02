Scoop: Coming Up on THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION on ABC - Thursday, December 19, 2019

"Spice and Dessert Week" - Eight bakers return to the tent this week. First up, "Spice Week" with the bakers challenged to create sweet and savory creations using spices. From cinnamon to saffron, the bakers put their best spice flavor combinations together. "Dessert Week" has the bakers creating delicious delicacies like cakes and cookies, including one of Paul Hollywood's toughest challenges yet on "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition," THURSDAY, DEC. 19 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series, which is based on the U.K. hit "The Great British Baking Show," showcases bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named "America's Best Amateur Baker."

"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is hosted by Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams. Three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker and bestselling cookbook author Paul Hollywood ("The Great British Baking Show") return to judge the decadent and delicious treats these bakers will create while sharing advice and commentary in regard to the bakers' technique and skill.





"The Great American Baking Show" is from Love Productions and developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Faye Stapleton and Simon Evans.