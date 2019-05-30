Scoop: Coming Up on SESAME STREET in June on HBO

SESAME STREET: June Episodes:



Season 49, Episode 29: "Oscar Uncanned"

Topic: Sanitation Worker

Debut: SATURDAY, JUNE 1 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)

Someone has taken Oscar's trash can! With Abby and Rudy's help, he finds out that a sanitation worker took it.



Season 49, Episode 30: "Counting Critters"

Topic: Counting

Debut: SATURDAY, JUNE 8 (9:00-9:30 a.m.)

Bert and Ernie are animal-sitting six animals, but the animals sneak outside onto Sesame Street. They ask Alan and Elmo for help to make sure they find all six.



Season 49, Episode 31: "Grocery Games"

Topic: Supermarket

Debut: SATURDAY, JUNE 15 (9:00-9:30 a.m.)

To make food shopping more fun, Alan turns it into a game. Elmo, Abby and Cookie Monster need to find three foods that start with the letter C from different sections of the grocery store. Can they get the food into Alan's cart before he finishes checking out?



Season 49, Episode 32: "Baby Bear's Just Right Cafe"

Topic: Restaurant

Debut: SATURDAY, JUNE 22 (9:00-9:30 a.m.)

Baby Bear, Elmo and Abby play restaurant. Baby Bear pretends to be a chef and cooks the food, Elmo pretends to be the host and seats the guests, and Abby pretends to be a server and brings the food. Goldilocks, their first guest, will decide if everything is "just right."



Season 49, Episode 33: "Camp Grover"

Topic: Camp

Debut: SATURDAY, JUNE 29 (9:00-9:30 a.m.)

Elmo tells his friends that he's going to summer camp, but he's never been before. They pretend to go to Camp Grover for the day and learn all about the fun things that can happen.



SESAME STREET is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.





