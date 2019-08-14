Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - 8/19 & 8/20
"603A" - The explosive start to this week's adventures in Paradise tests Jordan's friendship with Clay, as Christian aggressively competes with him for Nicole's affection. When the sand settles, who will Nicole be with? A high stakes rose ceremony looms with the women holding all the power and the roses and the men scrambling to find a way to stay in Paradise on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, AUG. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
One disheartened woman decides to make an early exit before the rose ceremony, meaning one less rose for the men to fight over. Hannah G. must make up her mind between her two ardent suitors: Blake and Dylan. Three men will end up needing to say goodbye.
Although a new woman on the beach has a hard time finding a man who isn't committed to someone, she discovers a passionate guy who is interested in getting to know her. One woman uncovers a secret about one of the men that will be quite embarrassing.
Hannah B. arrives and is eager to hear good news from her close friend Demi, but she finds her confused and at odds with herself about her future in Paradise. Demi asks Chris Harrison to help resolve her dilemma.
"603B" - The drama picks up with Demi explaining to Chris how conflicted she is between staying and exploring a relationship with a man she cares deeply for and leaving for a certain woman she can't stop thinking about back home, on this episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing TUESDAY, AUG. 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)
Katie might regret what she shared with Chris about how deep her feelings are for him after she sees a new beauty arrive at Paradise with designs on her man.
Demi is surprised when she reconnects with the woman she has kept in her heart while in Paradise - and nothing will ever be the same. But there are still hurt feelings to be sorted out and romantic moments to share. What's in store for these two in Paradise? Will it be a new beginning or the end of the road?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
