Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
9:00-9:31 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “The Principal’s Office” (204)
After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal's office, he's dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Meanwhile, Melissa invites Janine over to her house to teach her how to cook, but Janine becomes determined to reunite Melissa with her estranged sister.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.
Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
