Tituss Burgess Joins Prime Video’s BARBERSHOP Series As Guest Star

Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming comedy series Barbershop as a guest star. Burgess will portray Juan Grillz in the television adaptation based on the MGM film franchise.

The series stars Jermaine Fowler as Travis “Trav” Porter, a young barber determined to live up to the legacy of his grandfather, a legendary figure at Chicago’s iconic Calvin’s barbershop. While the barbers are new, the shop remains a central gathering place for the surrounding community.

Burgess is among eight newly announced guest stars for the series. Also set to appear are Saturday Night Live alums Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker, along with Ziwe, Zack Fox, Diallo Riddle, Comedian CP, and Belmont Cameli.

The series regular cast includes Brett Gray, Punkie Johnson, Roy Wood Jr., and E.J. Bonilla, with Bokeem Woodbine, Bresha Webb, Langston Kerman, and Tiana Okoye recurring.

Barbershop is written and executive produced by Marshall Todd, co-writer of the original Barbershop film. Executive producers also include Max Searle, who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Mike Stein for Hartbeat. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.