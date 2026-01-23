BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, DEATH BECOMES HER and More Set for Broadway Dallas 2026/2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America have announced the full lineup of Broadway productions coming to Dallas as part of the 2026/2027 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

The season includes multiple Dallas premieres alongside returning Broadway titles and will be presented primarily at the Music Hall at Fair Park, with select productions at the Winspear Opera House.

Season subscriptions are on sale now, with seven-show packages starting at $270. Subscriptions are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 866-276-4884 (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.). All current subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2026/2027 season.

Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. Group sales for parties of 10 or more are currently available by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

September 8–20, 2026

Music Hall at Fair Park

The season opens with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien and follows Maria, a young woman whose time with the von Trapp family changes both her life and theirs against the backdrop of pre-war Austria. The musical includes songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss.”

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™

November 3–15, 2026

Music Hall at Fair Park

Buena Vista Social Club™ is inspired by real events surrounding the musicians associated with the internationally recognized album of the same name. The stage musical incorporates live performance to explore the artists’ personal histories, cultural legacy, and the role of music in Havana across generations. The production features a live band alongside a cast of musicians, dancers, and actors.

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

November 25–29, 2026

Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season Option)

The holiday musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns as a season option. The production features songs by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss, including “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” and follows the Grinch’s attempt to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. The musical is directed by Matt August with choreography by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

December 16, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Music Hall at Fair Park

(Eight-show package)

Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. The production features the original design by Maria Björnson and is based on the original direction by Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne. The musical follows the relationship between a mysterious musical figure haunting the Paris Opera House and young soprano Christine Daaé.

THE NOTEBOOK

January 12–24, 2027

Winspear Opera House

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook centers on the lifelong relationship between Allie and Noah, unfolding across decades. The musical features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter, direction by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, and choreography by Katie Spelman.

HELL’S KITCHEN

February 3–14, 2027

Music Hall at Fair Park

Hell’s Kitchen is a musical inspired by the life and music of Alicia Keys. The production follows a 17-year-old navigating family, identity, and independence in New York City. The musical features a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Camille A. Brown, and incorporates both new music and songs from Keys’ catalog.

HADESTOWN

March 30 – April 4, 2027

Winspear Opera House

(Season Option)

The Tony Award®-winning musical Hadestown reimagines classical mythology, intertwining the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice with those of Hades and Persephone. The production features music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin and blends folk, jazz, and blues influences.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

April 13–25, 2027

Music Hall at Fair Park

Adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, Water for Elephants follows a young man who joins a traveling circus after a personal loss. The musical features a book by Rick Elice, music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co., and direction by Jessica Stone. The production incorporates circus arts and movement alongside traditional musical storytelling.

DEATH BECOMES HER

May 11–23, 2027

Music Hall at Fair Park

Based on the 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is a musical comedy centered on two women whose rivalry escalates after they discover a potion promising eternal youth. The musical is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli and explores themes of vanity, aging, and ambition through satire.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

June 1–6, 2027

Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season Option)

The nine-time Tony Award®-winning musical comedy follows two missionaries sent abroad to share their faith. Created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, the production contains explicit language and satirical content.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

June 15–27, 2027

Music Hall at Fair Park

The stage continuation of the Harry Potter story focuses on Harry’s son Albus and his friendship with Draco Malfoy’s son, leading to a time-altering journey. The production uses large-scale stage effects and illusion and is presented in its single-part version.

Broadway Dallas will also continue its education and community initiatives during the 2026/2027 season, including Dallas County School Days, Community Spotlight, ConnecTix, and the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards.