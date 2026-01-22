Video: Watch Bella Hadid in the Opening Scene of FX's THE BEAUTY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out the opening scene from FX's The Beauty, the new series from executive producer Ryan Murphy. In the clip, Bella Hadid stars as model Ruby Rossdale, who becomes erratic on the runway as the deadly side effects of a new drug begin to take over her body. Warning: things get gruesome.

The Beauty follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio. The first three episodes of FX's THE BEAUTY are now streaming on Hulu.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant. The Beauty is produced by 20th Television.

Photo Credit: Philippe Antonello/FX