Death Cab for Cutie to Play Summer Headlining Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indie rock group Death Cab for Cutie has announced a summer headlining tour, which begins July 10 in Minneapolis. They have also signed with ANTI- Records for future music releases, following their previous partnership with Atlantic Records.

Presale for the upcoming tour begins Wednesday, January 28 at 10am local time with the general on sale to the public starting at 10am local on Friday, January 30.

The tour will include a two-night run at The Greek in Los Angeles, will feature Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language, and Jay Som will support on select dates. Beforehand, Death Cab will co-headline Denver’s Outside Days festival on May 29. See all dates below and click HERE to sign up for early access to tickets.

These performances come on the heels of a recent global tour marking the 20th anniversary of the album Transatlanticism, and the release of their 10th studio effort, 2022’s Asphalt Meadows.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

May 29 – Denver, CO – Outside Days *Festival

July 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory *Jay Som

July 11 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *Jay Som

July 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *Jay Som

July 14 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion *Jay Som

July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *Jay Som

July 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts *Japanese Breakfast

July 18 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC *Japanese Breakfast

July 19 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *Japanese Breakfast

July 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *Japanese Breakfast

July 22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *Japanese Breakfast

July 24 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre #Nation of Language

July 25 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary #Nation of Language

July 26 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove #Nation of Language

July 28 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s #Nation of Language

July 29 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater #Nation of Language

July 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #Nation of Language

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language

August 4 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park #Nation of Language

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

August 7 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Death Cab for Cutie

Formed in Bellingham, WA, in 1997, Death Cab for Cutie is led by co-founder, vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter Benjamin Gibbard. The band’s breakthrough came with 2003’s Transatlanticism, a platinum-certified release. Their 2005 major-label debut, Plans, earned platinum status and their first GRAMMY nominations. Subsequent albums—including Narrow Stairs, Codes and Keys, and Kintsugi—secured a total of eight GRAMMY nominations.

Photo Credit: Ryan Russell