Chita Rivera Awards and NYCDA Foundation Launch Talent Search for Chita Rivera Training Grant

​Today, January 23 marks dance Icon and Broadway legend Chita Rivera's birthday, and to celebrate, the Chita Rivera Awards and The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation are unveiling a national talent search to award a Chita Rivera Training Grant to an emerging triple threat, age 18-25. Those young performers who can sing, dance, and act are invited to apply.

This process will emphasize professional development by offering every applicant valuable feedback every step of the way, plus individual mentorship to the finalists.

Full details will be coming soon, with an impressive list of adjudicators and Broadway mentors. Already excited to participate are Broadway director/choreographers Rob Asford, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, Sergio Trujillo, and more.

The grant will consist of $10K in financial support plus one year of dance classes at Steps on Broadway in New York City.

For more information about the grant and how to donate to it and to the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, please visit www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.