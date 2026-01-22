Jason Moore to Direct MURDER SHE WROTE Movie Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

It's almost time to return to Cabot Cove. The forthcoming film adaptation of the murder mystery series Murder She Wrote has recruited stage and screen director Jason Moore to helm the movie. Variety was the first to report the news.

Moore, who also directed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, will direct from the previously announced screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Amy Pascal and Lord Miller are attached to produce. Universal will release the film, with the date to be announced.

Plot details are currently under wraps, but the original series followed teacher-turned writer/detective Jessica Fletcher, played by Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury, who solved crimes and murders in her hometown of Cabot Cove, Maine, and beyond. It was previously announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will take on the beloved character for the new film.

Moore's other Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Steel Magnolias, Fully Committed, and The Cher Show. Onscreen, he directed Sisters, the 2015 comedy with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and most recently, 2022's Shotgun Wedding. He also directed the first two episodes of Elle, the forthcoming Legally Blonde reboot, and also serves as an executive producer on the series.

The original Murder, She Wrote premiered in 1984 and aired for 12 seasons, spawning four follow-up TV movies as well as a spinoff series, The Law & Harry McGraw. Lansbury earned 12 Emmy nominations for her work in the series.

Back in 2013, NBC announced a series reboot of Murder, She Wrote starring Octavia Spencer. In an interview at the time, Lansbury praised Spencer as an "absolutely wonderful" actress, but disapproved of the series overall. The reboot was ultimately scrapped.

The original series was created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson and William Link and produced by Universal Television.



