Review: HMS Pinafore, London Coliseum

A revival of Cal McCrystal’s 2021 production, HMS Pinafore at the London Coliseum charms with wit, a stunning cast, and gorgeous Victorian designs. Gilbert and Sullivan’s masterful opera was first performed in 1878 and has lost none of its comedic power.

The plot takes place on the eponymous warship and centres around the love affair of lowborn sailor Ralph (Thomas Atkins) and the captain’s daughter, Josephine (Henna Mun), despite their class differences accentuated by Captain Corcoran (John Savournin) and Josephine’s other suitor, Sir Joseph Porter (Neal Davies). The plot - and especially the ending - is ludicrous with dialogue and lyrics that never take themselves too seriously. McCrystal leans heavily into this, drowning the 4th wall at sea and adding more innuendo than a Carry On film.

For the most part, these changes work well and lead to an entertaining evening of hilarity, although at times this can lead to the comedy competing with the music and the singing - never lethally so, but nonetheless noticeable. The production is extremely meta, aware that it’s a nonsensical, silly opera, and delivered so smoothly that it’s difficult not to like - unless one likes one’s G&S untainted.

The cast are potent in their delivery of William Gilbert’s witty satire and musicality of Arthur Sullivan’s timeless melodies. Thomas Atkins is a convincingly likeable Ralph with a solid, smooth voice. He’s paired with Henna Mun, making her principal role debut at the ENO. The South Korean soprano impresses with a beautifully expressive variety, pulling off each aria with ease.

Neal Davies offers a great delivery of Porter, never failing to earn applause when he’s on stage. But it is John Savournin who steals the show. Savournin - himself a capable director of G&S productions - delivers each line with impeccable comedic timing and possesses a beautifully appropriate bass-baritone.

The set and costumes are designed by takis in an jaw-dropping show that offers a huge set featuring the deck of the HMS Pinafore itself. The production makes great use of the Coliseum’s rotating stage. Traditional sailor costumes pair with the colourful hues of the ladies’ dresses and hair designs, emphasising the tongue-in-cheek take on the lyrics, which makes the whole package come together neatly.

There’s little to dislike about McCrystal’s HMS Pinafore. Sure, some may take issue with the constant self-awareness or the comedic take and wish for a purer performance. However, considering the content, the lyrics and the dialogue, it’s difficult to imagine Gilbert and Sullivan themselves wouldn’t have enjoyed this interpretation of their work.

HMS Pinafore is at the London Coliseum until 21 February

Photo Credits: Craig Fuller

Reader Reviews

