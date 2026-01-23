Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ At at Casa Mañana

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casa Mañana kicks off 2026 with The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. The show runs January 23 – February 15 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now. Check out photos of the production below!

The classic story follows Dorothy, a young girl from Kansas, who must find a way to return home after a tornado sweeps her away to the magical land of Oz. Along with a Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, Dorothy sets off to see the Wizard of Oz and enlist his help. Featuring classic songs including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” this beloved musical is a timeless tale of friendship, courage, and finding your way home.

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition stars Molly Franco* as Dorothy, Zak Reynolds* as Scarecrow, Zach Sutton* as Tin Man, Braxton O. Johnson* as Lion, BJ Cleveland* as The Wizard of Oz, Kathryn Jacobson* as The Wicked Witch, and Rachel Rice* as Glinda/Aunt Em. Ensemble members include Charlie Bilbow, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Allison Bridgeman, Kayleiana Briscoe, Libby Paige Caldwell, Hazelynn Cason, Dylan Ciminna*, Kathryn Dandan, Logan Dolence*, Annie Fetter, Kolbe Garza, Isabella Green, Briella Latta, Giancarlo Marrero, Emerson McKillen (Wed/Fri/Sun), Gaviana Obaid, Alaya Phillips, Zoë Pricer (Tues/Thurs/Sat), Matthew Smith, Phillip Taylor, and Kelsey Jordan Ward*.

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition is directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor, and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Monica Kapoor (Director/Choreographer) Selected Theatre: The Little Mermaid Jr., Beauty and the Beast Jr., Cinderella, Pippin (Casa Mañana), The Secret Garden (Broadway Sacramento), Mamma Mia! (North Carolina Theatre) Live Events: Frankie Grande (Hotel Rock Bottom Tour, The Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Broadway Bares (NYC). Performance Highlights: Mamma Mia! (Broadway), Bombay Dreams (National Tour). Television: Smash (NBC), Limitless (CBS). Guest faculty: Broadway Dance Center, Steps on Broadway.

Matthew Stern (Music Director) is an award-winning NYC-based music director and pianist. Off-Broadway: Smile (AMT Theater), Skyscraper (Urban Stages). Casa Mañana: Rudolph, Lightning Thief, Cats, Little Mermaid, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Cinderella, Pippin, Grease, Seussical, Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Christmas in the Movies. Regional: Shakespeare Theater, Engeman, North Shore, Huntington, SpeakEasy, Lyric Stage Boston, Greater Boston Stage, Revival, Tantrum. Matt has served on the musical theater faculties of New York Film Academy, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston University, and Emerson College, and spent over a decade music directing at French Woods Festival. He has an MFA in Musical Theater Studies from Boston University. Upcoming: SpongeBob, Come from Away (Casa Mañana).

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Photo Credit: Chip Tompkins

The Cast of THE WIZARD OF OZ

