THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Premiere for Final Season on Peacock

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NBC's hit series The Office will debut its final batch of Superfan Episodes on Peacock next week. Beginning Monday, January 26, the ninth and final season of The Office: Superfan Episodes will be available alongside the previously released eight seasons.

The Office: Superfan Episodes feature longer cuts packed with never-before-seen footage, re-cut scenes, and rare bonus moments, offering fans new access to antics at Dunder Mifflin, including every prank, talking head interview, and conference room meltdown.

Season 9 brings the story full circle: the documentary finally airs, the office faces its biggest changes, Jim and Pam navigate a rough patch, Dwight rises to power, and Michael Scott makes a return for the series finale.

Season 9 stars Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Catherine Tate, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nuñez, Phyllis Smith, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, Clark Duke, and Jake Lacy.

Guest stars include Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rachel Harris, Dakota Johnson, Joan Cusack, Ed Begley Jr, Malcolm Barrett, Matt Jones, Andy Buckley, Mike Schur, and Bobby Ray Shafer.

Running for 8 years, The Office became an enourmous hit for NBC, earning prestigious television honors such as the 2006 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, 2006 Peabody Award, 2006 & 2008 AFI Honors, Producers Guild Award, Writers Guild Award, SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy, Ace Eddie Award for editing and a Television Critic's Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.