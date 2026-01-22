Video: Watch the Action-Packed Trailer for INVINCIBLE Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Prime Video has debuted the action-packed Season Four trailer for Invincible, the adult-animated superhero series. From Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the series will return on March 18, 2026, on Prime Video.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover THE JOB is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a COLLISION COURSE with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.

Invincible features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. The additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise Jow.

The third season of Invincible was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025, as well as consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025. Season 3 is also the most watched Animation season of all time on Prime Video.

The series is produced by Skybound Animation Studio. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.