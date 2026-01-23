Video/Photos: Watch the Official Trailer for THE MUPPET SHOW Special; Maya Rudolph Confirmed as Guest Star





It's time to play the music! The official trailer and new photos have been released for The Muppet Show, giving audiences a brand-new look at the upcoming special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic series.

It has also been confirmed that Maya Rudolph will appear as a guest star alongside previously announced special guest star Sabrina Carpenter and executive producer/guest star Seth Rogen. The special will debut Feb. 4 on Disney+ (12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST) and ABC (9:00 p.m. EST/PST).

Additionally, "The Muppet Show Theme (2026)” single will be available Feb. 4 and is performed by The Muppets and produced by GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winner Bill Sherman.

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are all back for the brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with special guest Sabrina Carpenter.

From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The original series, The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries, featuring notable guest stars, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy, GRAMMY, Peabody, BAFTA and numerous other awards. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppets recently joined magician Rob Lake for a magic show that played at the Broadhurst Theatre. Though this production marked their long-awaited Broadway debut, the gang has frequently appeared in stage shows around the world since their debut on television in the 1970s. Learn more about their history on stage here.

Photo Credit: Disney/Mitch Haaseth