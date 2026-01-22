Photos: THE BOOKSTORE Opens at 59E59

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opening night photos have been released from New Jersey Repertory's The Bookstore, running at 59E59 through February 15, 2026. Check out the photos below!

The Bookstore is by Michael Walek and directed by William Carden. The cast is led by Quentin Chisholm, Ari Derambakhsh, Arielle Goldman, and Janet Zarish.

Indie bookstore owner Carey has a special gift for recommending the perfect book.

While trying to survive in New York City, she has created a found family of coworkers who unite over their passion for literature – and a glass of wine. This band of misfits turn the pages of their lives and learn to navigate the plot twists that are thrown their way.

A love letter to small bookstores and the bibliophiles who make them a home.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland



Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli