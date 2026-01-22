 tracker
Photos: THE BOOKSTORE Opens at 59E59

NJ Rep's production of The Bookstore is by Michael Walek and directed by William Carden.

By: Jan. 22, 2026

Opening night photos have been released from New Jersey Repertory's The Bookstore, running at 59E59 through February 15, 2026. Check out the photos below!

The Bookstore is by Michael Walek and directed by William Carden. The cast is led by Quentin Chisholm, Ari Derambakhsh, Arielle Goldman, and Janet Zarish.

Indie bookstore owner Carey has a special gift for recommending the perfect book. 

While trying to survive in New York City, she has created a found family of coworkers who unite over their passion for literature – and a glass of wine. This band of misfits turn the pages of their lives and learn to navigate the plot twists that are thrown their way. 

A love letter to small bookstores and the bibliophiles who make them a home.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

Jill Eikenberry, Jordan Ryder, Suzanne Barabas, Rose Riccardi, Ella Dershowitz and Michael Tucker

Jack Canfora and Alexis Persoff

Heather Aronson and Leah Michalos

SuzAnne and Gabor Barabas

NJ Rep Board Members

Evan Bergman

Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker

Ari Derambakhsh, Quentin Chisholm, Arielle Goldman

Cyndi Lauper, Evan Bergman and David Thornton

Michael Walek, Ari Derambakhsh, Janet Zarisg, Quentin Chisholm, Arielle Goldman and William Carden

Quentin Chisholm

William Carden

Janet Zarish

Ari Derambakhsh

Arielle Goldman

Michael Walek


