Grammy Awards Backstage Special to Debut Ahead of 2026 Awards

Ahead of Music's Biggest Night, the producers of the GRAMMY AWARDS will offer a backstage look at the lead-up to the awards, on “INSIDE THE 68TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®,” airing Fri, Jan. 30, 8-9 p.m. ET/PT, on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

Hosted by renowned New Zealand DJ, producer and broadcaster Zane Lowe of “The Zane Lowe Show,” this exclusive look at the lead-up to the Grammy Awards, which will air on Sun, Feb. 1, 8–11:30 p.m. live ET/5–8:30 p.m. live PT on CBS, will give viewers a unique, inside look at what to expect during the awards ceremony.

“INSIDE THE 68TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS” features exclusive interviews with Best New Artist nominees Leon Thomas and SOMBR, music legends Pharrell Williams and Reba McEntire, and the Grammy-nominated, recently reunited hip-hop duo Clipse. The special also includes industry insiders breaking down the major categories while discussing nominated artists like Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars and others.

Tune in to watch the 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Performers include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, SOMBR, and The Marías. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

“INSIDE THE 68TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS” is a production of the Recording Academy® and Fulwell Entertainment. Ben Winston, Harvey Mason jr. and Eric Pankowski are executive producers. Branden Chapman is co-executive producer.