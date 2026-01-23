Video: YELLOWSTONE's Kayce Dutton Returns in New Trailer for MARSHALS Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Luke Grimes is back in the saddle as Kayce Dutton in the official trailer for Marshals. The forthcoming series, which follows the events of Taylor Sheridan's hit Yellowstone, will premiere Sunday, March 1, at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Amid a personal tragedy and with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.

The show follows Kayce and his teammates, Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means).

Together, must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Previously titled Y: Marshals, the show is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Luke Grimes, and Greg Yaitanes.

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS