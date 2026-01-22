Clipse and Pharrell Williams Set To Perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Current Grammy nominees Clipse and Pharrell Williams are set to take the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Clipse are up for five Grammy Awards this year: Album Of The Year (Let God Sort Em Out), Best Rap Performance (“Chains & Whips”), Best Rap Song (“The Birds Don’t Sing”), Best Rap Album (Let God Sort Em Out), and Best Music Video (“So Be It”).

Thirteen-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams is up for four Grammy Awards this year: Album Of The Year (Let God Sort Em Out), Best Rap Performance (“Chains & Whips”), Best Rap Song (“The Birds Don’t Sing”), and Best Music Film (“Piece By Piece”).

Previously announced performers include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, SOMBR, and The Marías. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Tune in to watch the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.Grammy.com.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Photo Credit: Cian Moore