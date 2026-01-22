British Comedy Series CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET? Sets Paramount+ Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Paramount+ original comedy series, Can You Keep a Secret? will premiere on Thursday, February 12, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. All six episodes of the series will be available to stream at launch.

The hit British series follows a domineering granny who fakes her husband’s death for the insurance money, only for her family to discover that the biggest threat isn’t the law, but her.

The series stars seven-time BAFTA TV Awards nominee Dawn French (French & Saunders) as Debbie Fendon, Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) as William, Craig Roberts (Submarine) as Harold and Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) as Neha.

In Can You Keep a Secret?, Debbie Fendon (French) is a granny who will stop at nothing to protect her family. When her hermit-like husband, William, unexpectedly dies, she makes an outlandish decision that will put THE FAMILY under more pressure than ever before because William isn’t actually dead; he just got mistakenly declared so and has been living in the loft while they wait for the life insurance to pay out.

This comes as a bit of a shock to their easily frazzled son, Harold, whose wife, Neha, works for the local police. Just as they come to terms with the baffling behavior of these geriatric toddlers, Debbie reveals another secret she's been keeping up her sleeve, which could bring the whole family down.

Can You Keep a Secret? is a Big Talk Studios, Mayhay Studios and CBS Studios co-production. Kenton Allen, Simon Mayhew-Archer, Dawn French and Toby Welch serve as executive producers with Simon Hynd having served as director. Written and created by Simon Mayhew-Archer, the series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the U.K. and Paramount+ in the United States. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo Credit: Alistair Heap/Big Talk Studios/BBC/Paramount+