Photos: First Look at Guest Star Annaleigh Ashford in New Episode of STUMBLE

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is attending the tale of Stumble. The musical theater performer will guest star in a new episode of the mockumentary series, airing tonight on NBC.

In the episode, titled "God Bless Heådltston," Courtney (Jenn Lyon) learns that an AI company is looking at Heådltston as a potential site for its new data center. Therefore, she tries her best to win them over, hoping to get much-needed money and sponsorship for her team.

The Sweeney Todd alum plays Jolene, a visiting businesswoman from the company. Check out first-look photos of Ashford below, and tune in to the episode Friday, January 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

A mockumentary about the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer, Stumble follows coach Courtney Potter as she attempts to win a cheerleading championship with her team. The series also features Kristin Chenoweth in a recurring role as Tammy, an assistant cheerleading coach, as well as guest appearances from other stage stars like J. Harrison Ghee and Jeff Hiller.

Ashford was most recently seen on Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love and onscreen in the Paramount+ series Happy Face. Other Broadway credits include the recent revival of Sweeney Todd, where she played Mrs. Lovett opposite Josh Groban, Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and originating the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the production of You Can't Take It With You and was nominated for Kinky Boots and Sweeney Todd.

Photo Credit: NBC

ada