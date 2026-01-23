Video: Jason Segel Returns in Sneak Peek Clip From SHRINKING Season 3 Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the highly anticipated season three debut of the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series Shrinking, debuting on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The season premiere picks up with Alice (Lukita Maxwell) as she makes some big decisions about her college plans. Meanwhile, Julie (Wendie Malick) and Paul (Harrison Ford) take a big step in their relationship.

In the clip, Alice vows to her dad, Jimmy (Jason Segel), and Sean (Luke Tennie) that she will no longer pull "the dead mom card" to get out of things or garner sympathy from others.

Led by Segel and Ford, the series features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, guest stars this season include Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, Isabella Gomez, Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Shrinking is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.