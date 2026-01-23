THE COAST STARLIGHT To Have Regional Premiere At Main Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Main Street Theater will continue its 50th season with the regional premiere of The Coast Starlight by Keith Bunin. The production will run February 7 through March 1, 2026 at MST – Rice Village, located at 2540 Times Boulevard in Houston.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $63 and are available at mainstreettheater.com or by calling 713-524-6706.

The Coast Starlight follows a young man traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle aboard the long-distance train of the same name while grappling with a secret that could upend his future. Over the course of the journey, he encounters fellow passengers confronting their own life crossroads, giving him roughly one thousand miles to decide how he wants to live. The play is recommended for mature audiences due to some profanity and is performed without an intermission.

The production is directed by Robin Robinson, with Sha’Na “Shay” Smith serving as directing fellow. The creative team includes Liz Freese (set design), Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), John Smetak (lighting design), Yezminne Zepeda (sound design), Rodney Walsworth (props design and set dressing), and Rebecca Skupin (production stage manager).

Main Street Theater will host several special events during the run. A post-show discussion will take place following the February 22 matinee, led by Ronald E. Acierno, PhD, Executive Director of the Trauma and Resilience Center at UTHealth Houston. Pride Night is scheduled for February 19, beginning with a pre-show happy hour at 6:15 p.m. followed by the SingOUT Cabaret at 6:45 p.m. Free Beer Fridays will be offered every Friday night during the run, courtesy of Saint Arnold Brewing Company. A closing weekend lobby party will be held after the February 28 performance.

Now in its 50th season, Main Street Theater produces professional MainStage plays for adults and Theatre for Youth productions for families and schools, along with education and outreach programs throughout the Greater Houston area.