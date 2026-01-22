STAMPTOWN To Film Netflix Special as Part of 'Netflix Is A Joke Festival'

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raunchy late-night variety show Stamptown will film its festival performances for a standalone Netflix special during this year's Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Stamptown shows at Netflix Is A Joke festival are available here.

The show will be recorded across two nights at The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood on 8 and 9 May, marking the first time Stamptown's live format has been captured for screen. The special is set to air on Netflix later this year.

Created by comedian Zach Zucker, Stamptown is a full-throttle live comedy spectacle led by Zucker's alter ego Jack Tucker. The late-night show blends clowning, character comedy and controlled chaos, with an ever-changing lineup of alternative performers from around the world.

First performed in underground venues and late-night rooms, Stamptown has grown into a cult phenomenon with sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and live editions in cities including London, New York, Melbourne and Los Angeles. The show is also known for surprise guest appearances, with past drop-ins including David Cross, Hannah Einbinder and Natalie Palamides.

The Netflix special is produced by Abso Lutely, the production company behind The ERIC ANDRE Show and Nathan For You.