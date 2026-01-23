Video: Apple Shares Sneak Preview of DROPS OF GOD Season 2 Episode 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of Drops of God season two, the multilingual French-Japanese drama starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamasa. It will debut on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Titled “The Bottle," the episode sees Camille race against time to recover a crucial clue about a mysterious wine, while Issei struggles with the aftermath of his near-death experience. As Camille follows a new lead, tensions rise between them, forcing Camille to make a drastic decision.

In the new season, Camille and Issei attempt to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries, and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world and to the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice.

Set in the high-stakes world of fine wines and gastronomy, the International Emmy Award Best Drama-winning series is inspired by The New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name.

From Legendary Entertainment, Drops of God is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. The series is produced by Klaus Zimmermann, directed by Oded Ruskin, and created by Quoc Dang Tran. Drops of God is inspired by The New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series, created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by KODANSHA Ltd.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple