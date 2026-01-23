Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts to Perform From TWO STRANGERS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts, stars of Broadway’s Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), will visit Good Morning America next week for a conversation and performance from the new musical.

Tune in to watch their appearance on Tuesday, January 27, which will air during the 7:00-9:00 am block on ABC. The duo is also set to appear on GMA3: What You Need to Know, which airs at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025. It is currently playing at the Longacre Theatre. Read reviews for the production HERE.

