Photos: Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden and More Take Part in LETTERS LIVE

Last night, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden, Damian Lewis, Dominic West, Dame Harriet Walter, Toby Jones and Dame Meera Syal took to the stage as readers at a sold-out Letters Live in association with Cunard show at the Queen Elizabeth Hall. See photos!

This special edition, to honour the collaboration of Letters Live and Cunard, celebrated the enduring art of letter-writing, Cunard’s literary heritage and the exclusive sanctuaries of Cunard’s Grill Suites.

Other performers included Sharon Small and Cunard’s Captain Assem Hashmi. Musical performances also included Laura Mvula and Bea and her Business.

Damian Lewis read a letter recounting the story of an English sailor who, in 1694, led a mutiny and remade himself as a pirate captain. Meanwhile, Dominic West performed a letter penned by Sir Robert Falcon Scott a British Explorer, who reached the Pole only to discover a rival Norwegian explorer had beaten him there.

Letters Live is donating all profits from ticket sales of this show to The King’s Trust, which celebrates its 50th year in 2026.