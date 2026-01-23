RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Sequel Now in Production; Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry & More Returning

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production is now underway for Red, White & Royal Wedding, the highly anticipated sequel to Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue from Amazon MGM Studios. As previously announced, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will be reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz for the sequel.

Lena Headey and Chloe Fineman have joined the cast, with Headey as Princess Catherine and Fineman's role to be announced. Newcomers Henry Ashton and Alex Høgh Andersen have also joined the cast.

The movie will also see the return of Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Aneesh Sheth, and Malcolm Atobrah, who will all reprise their roles from the 2023 film.

A release date has yet to be announced for the sequel, and plot details are being kept under wraps. Check out a first-look from the start of production below.

Red, White & Royal Wedding is directed by Jamie Babbit from a screenplay by Tony Award winner Matthew López, Gemma Burgess, and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. López made his directorial debut with the first Red, White & Royal Blue film, which became the #1 Movie Worldwide on Prime Video in 2023.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have returned to produce the film, joined by the banner’s Michael McGrath, as well as López and Sullivan Street Productions’ Jennifer Salke. Casey McQuiston and Michael Constable serve as executive producers.

López won the Tony Award for Best Play for The Inheritance. More recently, his work was seen on Broadway with the musical adaptation of the classic film Some Like It Hot, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Off-Broadway credits include The Whipping Man (Manhattan Theatre Club) and The Legend of Georgia McBride (MCC Theater). Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with López about the first film HERE.

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios