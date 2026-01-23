Video: Sneak Peek Clip From 'Legacy Show' Episode of HOLLYWOOD SQUARES

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of Hollywood Squares, featuring Howie Mandel, Leslie Jonas, and Tiffany Haddish. The star-studded celebrity guest lineup also includes former HOLLYWOOD SQUARES host Tom Bergeron, Whitney Cummings, Arsenio Hall, Thomas Lennon, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“The Legacy Show” episode will air Wednesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. Contestants for the episode are Larry from Byhalia, Miss., and Karen from Dickenson, Md.

The episode will be followed by another episode at 8:30, featuring Whitney Cummings, Fortune Feimster, Zarna Garg, Tiffany Haddish, Robby Hoffman, Padma Lakshmi, Thomas Lennon, Bill Maher, Joel McHale and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Hollywood Squares, starring Drew Barrymore, is a new version of the classic game show in which two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The “board” for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. In this season, Nate Burleson returns as host with Drew Barrymore starring as the famed center square.

