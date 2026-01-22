ELLA MCCAY Sets Hulu Streaming Debut for February

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

20th Century Studios’ Ella McCay will arrive on Digital, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on January 27, before streaming exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting February 5. The film will also be available on Blu-ray as of March 3. Check out the bonus feature package below.

Ella McCay follows an idealistic young woman juggling her less-than-perfect family with her passion for her work. The movie features an all-star cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks, and Woody Harrelson.

After a long stint producing movies such as The Edge of Seventeen and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, as well as long-standing series work on The Simpsons, writer-director James L. Brooks felt the need to channel his energy into writing an original story again.

“My goal for this movie was to pay tribute, as best I could, to the golden age of movie comedy, the 1940s and 50s…the challenge all along was to maintain the same zany spirit of that era, while still taking seriously the inevitable jolts, pains and pitfalls of being human,” Brooks explains.

Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes:

You Win, We Lose

Forget About The Union Rep

I Love Girl

No More Interruptions

Make Your Family Whole

A Small Concussion

Hazel Bottomless

You Got Him Out

Nice Family

Bloopers

Featurettes:

A James L. Brooks Film: Go behind the scenes as the film’s star-studded cast and crew share their joy of working with acclaimed writer-director James L. Brooks. Experience Brooks’ singular gift for creating beloved, memorable movie moments — and what it’s like to hear him laugh.

In Good Company: The Cast Of Ella McCay: Sit down with James L. Brooks as he talks about his extraordinary cast and as the actors share their respect and appreciation for Brooks — and each other. Hear about the casting process that created heartfelt chemistry both on set and onscreen.

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios