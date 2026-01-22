ELLA MCCAY Sets Hulu Streaming Debut for February

The film will also be available on Blu-ray as of March 3.
20th Century Studios’ Ella McCay will arrive on Digital, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on January 27, before streaming exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting February 5. The film will also be available on Blu-ray as of March 3. Check out the bonus feature package below.
Ella McCay follows an idealistic young woman juggling her less-than-perfect family with her passion for her work. The movie features an all-star cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks, and Woody Harrelson.
After a long stint producing movies such as The Edge of Seventeen and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, as well as long-standing series work on The Simpsons, writer-director James L. Brooks felt the need to channel his energy into writing an original story again.
“My goal for this movie was to pay tribute, as best I could, to the golden age of movie comedy, the 1940s and 50s…the challenge all along was to maintain the same zany spirit of that era, while still taking seriously the inevitable jolts, pains and pitfalls of being human,” Brooks explains.
