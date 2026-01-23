MATILDA THE MUSICAL International Tour to Return to China

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Matilda The Musical will be returning to China for a third national tour from February to August 2026. The internationally renowned musical continues to play in London’s West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world.

This anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has won over 100 global awards, including 25 for Best Musical. A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022.

The cast includes: Steffan Lloyd-Evans (Miss Trunchbull), Lottie Power (Miss Honey), Sebastien Torkia (Mr Wormwood), Amelia Adams (Mrs Wormwood), Nompumelelo Mayiyane (Mrs Phelps), Archie Bennett (Rudolpho), Cameron McAllister (Escapologist), Jamie Haas (Michael Wormwood/Tommy) and Georgia Baines (Lavender).

The ensemble includes: Elliott Baker-Costello, Izzy Cross, Siobhan Diffin, Shoshana Ezequiel, Keiahna Jackson-Jones, Evangeline Jarvis Jones, Kent Jeycocke, Patrick King, Éva-Marie Saffrey, Kira McPherson, Jessica Nalton, Weslee Swain Lauder, Ollie Selwood, Garrett Tennant and Sam Varley.

The three young performers playing the title role of Matilda are Donna Craig, Hannah Reinders and Lexi Reinders. They are joined by Aidan Atwell, Benji Raubenheimer, Samuel Lamond and Ted Roberts.