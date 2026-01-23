DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ARCADIA and More Set for Cygnet Theatre 22nd Season

Season 22 marks the company’s second season at The Joan and runs from July 2026 through June 2027
Cygnet Theatre has announced the eight productions that will make up its 2026–27 season, marking the company’s 22nd season overall and its second season at The Joan in the Arts District Liberty Station. The season will run from mid-July 2026 through June 2027.
The lineup includes classic and contemporary plays, Broadway musicals, new work, and the theatre’s annual holiday programming.
By Tom Stoppard
Directed by Sean Murray
July 15 – August 9, 2026
Dottie Studio Theater
Time folds in on itself in this drama where past and present collide inside a single country estate. In 1809, a young prodigy dazzles her tutor with bold ideas about desire and the hidden patterns of the universe. Two centuries later, modern scholars descend on the same house, each chasing a different historical puzzle. As their investigations intertwine, discoveries in one era echo into the other.
Book by Steven Levenson
Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Directed by Blake McCarty
Music Direction by Patrick Marion
Choreography by Theresa Maigue Bendorf
September 9 – October 4, 2026
Joseph Clayes III Theater
The Broadway musical follows Evan, a teenager who has always felt unseen until a sudden tragedy gives him the chance to reinvent himself. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, Evan must confront the cost of belonging.
By Max Wolf Friedlich
Directed by Hannah Meade
October 7 – November 1, 2026
Dottie Studio Theater
A viral video and a forced leave lead to a tense psychological encounter between an ambitious tech employee and a crisis therapist. The play explores power, privilege, and accountability in the digital age.
Adaptation and Lyrics by Sean Murray
Original Score by Billy Thompson
Directed by Sean Murray
Music Direction by Patrick Marion
Choreography by Katie Banville
November 24 – December 24, 2026
Joseph Clayes III Theater
Cygnet Theatre’s annual holiday production returns with Charles Dickens’ story of hope and redemption, presented as a seasonal tradition for audiences of all ages.
Created and Directed by Carlos Mendoza
Choreography by Kristel Nichols and Carlos Mendoza
Musical Arrangements by Justin Gray
Music Direction by Lyndon Pugeda
December 2 – December 24, 2026
Dottie Studio Theater
A holiday revue featuring live performances of seasonal favorites including “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” and “Feliz Navidad.”
By Richard Bean
With songs by Grant Olding
Based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni
Directed by Sean Murray
Music Direction by Patrick Marion
Choreography by Katie Banville
February 17 – March 14, 2027
Joseph Clayes III Theater
A farce following Francis, who finds himself working for two criminal bosses at the same time, leading to escalating confusion, physical comedy, and mistaken identities.
March 17 – April 11, 2027
Dottie Studio Theater
Additional programming for the spring slot will be announced at a later date.
Story and Book by Keith Farley and Brian Flemming
Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe
Directed by Sean Murray
Music Direction by Patrick Marion
Choreography by Katie Banville
May 26 – June 20, 2027
Joseph Clayes III Theater
A cult-favorite musical about a half-boy, half-bat discovered in a cave and raised by a suburban family. Featuring a rock-inspired score, the show explores fear, belonging, and prejudice.
Current Cygnet Theatre subscribers will be notified by email regarding subscription renewals. New subscriptions will go on sale in March. For additional information, contact the box office at 619-337-1525 or visit the theatre’s website.
