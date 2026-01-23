DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ARCADIA and More Set for Cygnet Theatre 22nd Season

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cygnet Theatre has announced the eight productions that will make up its 2026–27 season, marking the company’s 22nd season overall and its second season at The Joan in the Arts District Liberty Station. The season will run from mid-July 2026 through June 2027.

The lineup includes classic and contemporary plays, Broadway musicals, new work, and the theatre’s annual holiday programming.

ARCADIA

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Sean Murray

July 15 – August 9, 2026

Dottie Studio Theater

Time folds in on itself in this drama where past and present collide inside a single country estate. In 1809, a young prodigy dazzles her tutor with bold ideas about desire and the hidden patterns of the universe. Two centuries later, modern scholars descend on the same house, each chasing a different historical puzzle. As their investigations intertwine, discoveries in one era echo into the other.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Directed by Blake McCarty

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Theresa Maigue Bendorf

September 9 – October 4, 2026

Joseph Clayes III Theater

The Broadway musical follows Evan, a teenager who has always felt unseen until a sudden tragedy gives him the chance to reinvent himself. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, Evan must confront the cost of belonging.

JOB

By Max Wolf Friedlich

Directed by Hannah Meade

October 7 – November 1, 2026

Dottie Studio Theater

A viral video and a forced leave lead to a tense psychological encounter between an ambitious tech employee and a crisis therapist. The play explores power, privilege, and accountability in the digital age.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adaptation and Lyrics by Sean Murray

Original Score by Billy Thompson

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Katie Banville

November 24 – December 24, 2026

Joseph Clayes III Theater

Cygnet Theatre’s annual holiday production returns with Charles Dickens’ story of hope and redemption, presented as a seasonal tradition for audiences of all ages.

CYGNET’S A MAGICAL HOLIDAY

Created and Directed by Carlos Mendoza

Choreography by Kristel Nichols and Carlos Mendoza

Musical Arrangements by Justin Gray

Music Direction by Lyndon Pugeda

December 2 – December 24, 2026

Dottie Studio Theater

A holiday revue featuring live performances of seasonal favorites including “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” and “Feliz Navidad.”

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

By Richard Bean

With songs by Grant Olding

Based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Katie Banville

February 17 – March 14, 2027

Joseph Clayes III Theater

A farce following Francis, who finds himself working for two criminal bosses at the same time, leading to escalating confusion, physical comedy, and mistaken identities.

TBA

March 17 – April 11, 2027

Dottie Studio Theater

Additional programming for the spring slot will be announced at a later date.

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

Story and Book by Keith Farley and Brian Flemming

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Katie Banville

May 26 – June 20, 2027

Joseph Clayes III Theater

A cult-favorite musical about a half-boy, half-bat discovered in a cave and raised by a suburban family. Featuring a rock-inspired score, the show explores fear, belonging, and prejudice.

Current Cygnet Theatre subscribers will be notified by email regarding subscription renewals. New subscriptions will go on sale in March. For additional information, contact the box office at 619-337-1525 or visit the theatre’s website.