ELSBETH Renewed for Season 4 at CBS

Everybody's favorite New York detective isn't going anywhere. CBS has given a Season 4 order for Elsbeth, the police procedural dramedy series led by Carrie Preston. The fourth season is set to air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

The series follows the exploits of the title character (Preston), an unconventional attorney who works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers. The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries.

Across its three seasons, the series has featured appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Lindsay Mendez, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

The ongoing third season of the show is currently on a mid-winter break, with the next episode debuting on Thursday, February 26 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out our interview with Costume Designer Daniel Lawson, who breaks down Elsbeth's My Fair Lady looks in the Season 3 Halloween episode.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff, and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS