Maribel Verdú, Carmen Maura, María León & More Join Cast of RAGE Season 2

Season two of the HBO Original series RAGE, created and directed by Félix Sabroso and produced by Producciones Mandarina for HBO Max in Spain, will star actresses Maribel Verdú, María León, Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ana Mena, and Clara Sans, alongside Claudia Salas and Ana Torrent, who reprise their roles from the first season.

The second season will follow several women trapped in a market system where everything is susceptible to becoming a lucrative spectacle. They all will have to face these harsh situations with the only weapon they have left: fury.

The new season of this HBO original series, created and directed by Félix Sabroso, who also co-writes the scripts with Juan Flahn and co-directs with Jau Fornés, will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Jose María Caro and David Ocaña are the executive producers for HBO Max, and Santi Botello and Félix Sabroso are the executive producers for Producciones Mandarina.

The first season, which premiered last July, has been the most-watched series on the platform in Spain since 2021, behind only “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.”

The series brought together actresses Carmen Machi, Candela Peña, Cecilia Roth, Nathalie Poza, and Pilar Castro on screen for the first time, earning it a special jury prize for the leading cast at the European Rose d'Or Awards 'Or European Awards, which are given out by the EBU every year to highlight the best television productions, as well as the Ondas Award for Best Female Performance for the five leading ladies, along with Claudia Salas and Ana Torrent.

In addition, the series has received nominations for the Premios Feroz (Best Comedy Series, Best Series Screenplay, and Best Actress for Candela Peña), Premios Forqué (Best Female Performance for Candela Peña), and Premios Iris (Best Actress for Candela Peña and Best Fiction Direction for Félix Sabroso), among others.