Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcasts of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS 8/28 - 9/4

Find out what's happening on Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS.

Friday, August 28: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). (OAD 8/10/20)Monday, August 31: Guests Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) and Gillian Jacobs (I Used To Go Here). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/5/20)Tuesday, September 1: Guests Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Robert Costa (Washington Week). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/17/20)Wednesday, September 2: Guests Paula Pell & John Lutz (Mapleworth Murders, A.P. BIO) and John Berman (Count on Controversy: Inside the Electoral College). (OAD 8/13/20)Thursday, September 3: Guests Russell Crowe (Unhinged), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) and musical guest The Lemon Twigs (Song: "Hell On Wheels," Album: Songs for the General Public). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/18/20)**Friday, September 4: Guests Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Gayle King (Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine and Gayle King In the House). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/19/20)These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions

View More TV Stories Related Articles