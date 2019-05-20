Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

A sudden turn of events forces THE CONNERS to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before, on "The Conners," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 4 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. A spinoff of the groundbreaking family comedy "Roseanne," the series features John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark) and Jayden Rey (Mary) as their beloved Conner characters, with the new and talented addition of Maya Lynne Robinson (Geena). (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/16/18)

Guest stars include Estelle Parsons as Beverly, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck and Natalie West as Crystal.

"Keep on Truckin'" was written by Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen, and directed by Andy Ackerman.

The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Conners" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.