Scoop: Coming Up On An All New DATELINE on NBC - Friday, June 28, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up On An All New DATELINE on NBC - Friday, June 28, 2019When a Kentucky man is convicted of murdering his co-worker, it appears the mystery is solved until a stunning disclosure years later turns the closed case upside-down. Josh Mankiewicz reports on the new trial that had both sides of the courtroom bracing for what would come next.

New Return to the Early Shift Airs Friday, June 28 at 10 p.m ET/9 p.m. CT. The Match Airs Saturday, June 29 at 9 ET/8 p.m. CT

A high school girl, nearly beaten to death in her own home, goes under hypnosis in an attempt to identify her attacker. Andrea Canning reports.

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms. This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



