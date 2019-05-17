Scoop: Allison Williams, Eric Stonestreet, Whoopi's Doctors, Dan Abrams, Hot Topics and More on ABC's THE VIEW 5/20-5/24
Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" ( @theview ) and Whoopi Goldberg ( @whoopigoldberg ), Joy Behar ( @joyvbehar ), Sunny Hostin ( @sunny ), Meghan McCain
( @meghanmccain ) and Abby Huntsman ( @huntsmanabby ) on Twitter.
Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 20-24 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, May 20 - Whoopi's doctors Dr. Jorge Rodriguez and Dr. Martin Greenberg; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, May 21 - TBA
Wednesday, May 22 - Eric Stonestreet ("The Secret Life of Pets 2" & ABC's "Modern Family"); author and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams ("Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense: The
Courtroom Battle to Save His Legacy")
Thursday, May 23 - Allison Williams ("The Perfection")
Friday, May 24 - (OAD: 4/11/2019) Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John (ABC's "Shark Tank")
