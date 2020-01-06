Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'

Rising Manchester four-piece Larkins release their new track 'Flood'- the third offering from their second EP 'Hit & Run', which follows on February 14th via Good Soldier Records.

Listen below!

'Flood' is full of the striking contrasts that make Larkins such a fascinating prospect. Mixing strident synths, '80s-tinged percussion and a typically exultant hook, the track perfectly merges the band's live and electronic elements. The joyous sound provides an uplifting vehicle for its lyrics, which provide a beacon of positivity in a world mired in bad news. 'Flood' was produced by the band's regular collaborator Dan Nigro (Sky Ferreira, Finneas).

Larkins completed 2019 by embarking upon a huge UK and Ireland tour that was attended by more than 4000 people. The band will take to the road for a fresh headline tour in April 2020. Having previously sold-out The Garage and Dingwalls, they'll play their biggest show in London to date at Heaven. The tour will also culminate in style, when Larkins will become the first band in over fifty years to sell-out the Manchester Academy before releasing their debut album.

An exciting reputation is already being formed - their arena-scale blend of anthemic, synth-laden alt-pop reverberating with a growing number of kids with each subsequent release. Their two offerings for 2019 - the 'TV Dream' EP and the 'Not Enough Love' single have already amassed 5M streams and counting.

Drawing critical attention from the likes of early tastemakers incl. THE LINE OF BEST FIT and DORK as well as BBC Radio 1 (Jack Saunders) and Beats 1 (Zane Lowe), 2019 has seen Larkins sell out their homecoming show at Manchester's Albert Hall and with festival dates including SXSW, Reading and Leeds - it feels like Larkins are a force of nature building something special.

Originally from Glossop in Derbyshire before moving to Manchester, Josh Noble and Dom Want (guitar/synth) first started making music together at school, broadening their sound with the addition of Henry Beach (bass/synth) and Joe Gaskell (drums) to begin to craft music that's huge, layered and mixing the kind of natural melody and tempo that will conjure relevant comparisons to the likes of Klaxons and The 1975.

2020 Tour Dates:

APRIL

15th - Bristol, Thekla

16th - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

17th - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

19th - Glasgow, Stereo

22nd - London, Heaven

23rd - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

24th - Liverpool, Academy 2

25th - Manchester, O2 Academy 1

Tickets are available from https://larkins.lnk.to/BeforeTheFlood .





