BEST OF FOOD AND WINE in 2023

BEST OF FOOD AND WINE in 2023

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown Photo 1 PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown
NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget Photo 2 NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget
Review: ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining Experience Photo 3 Review: ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining Experience
CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style Photo 4 CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style

BEST OF FOOD AND WINE in 2023

Broadwayworld has covered all things food and wine in 2023.  We are happy to provide our readers with news about wine and spirits, restaurant reviews, new product announcements, recipes, and the people who make great cuisine and beverage programs happen. Our coverage highlights venues in New York City and well beyond.  Here are just some of our popular articles.  

Wine:

-Bordeaux Wines for the holidays.  Read Here.

-Pasqua Presents Elegant Wines.  Read HERE.

-Brooklyn Winery offers tastings and tours.  Read HERE.

Spirits:

-Balcones Distilling Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Launch of New Texas Single Malt Cataleja.  Read HERE.

-Cocktail Recipes for Celebrating the New Year.  Read HERE.

-Del Maguey Mezcal teams up with Shaker and Spoon.  Read HERE.

Reviews:

-Grand Bar and Salon in SoHo.  Read HERE thanks to contributor, Carissa Chesanek

-Odo Lounge in the Flatiron.  Read HERE thanks to contributor, Carissa Chesanek.

-The Standard Grill in the Meatpacking District.  Read HERE

-LoKal in Jersey City, NJ.  Read HERE.

-JOURNEY 360 in the Flatiron.  Read HERE.

New Products:

-A-Sha Noodles.  Read HERE.

-Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer.  Read HERE.

-Sfoglini Pastas. Read HERE.

Chef Spotlights:

-Brett Gannetti of Sacketts Table.  Read HERE.

-Chef Yuu Shimano of Restaurant Yuu.  Read HERE

New Openings:

-Pasta Corner Opens in Midtown.  Read HERE.

-taste56 Wines Store and Interactive Tasting Room Opens in Dumbo.  Read HERE.

-Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown.  Read HERE.

Master Mixologist:

-Jeremy LeBlanche of Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken. NJ Read: HERE

-Simon Sebbah of The Wallace Lounge. Read HERE.

Recipes and Cookbooks:

-St. Pierre Brioche Loaf Recipes.  Read HERE.

-“From the Hill By the Sea-A Cookbook Memoir” by Chef Seadon Shouse.  Read HERE.

-Recipes from Cacique Foods.  Read HERE.

Travel and Special Events:

-Camelback Resort in Tannersville, Pa.  Read HERE.

-Circle Line Howling Halloween Pup Cruise.  Read HERE.

-City Harvest’s Winter Family Carnival.  Read HERE

-Time Out Market New York Chefs on Tour.  Read HERE.

Roundups

-Easter Dining.  Read HERE.

-Father's Day Gifting.  Read HERE.

-Thanksgiving Dining.  Read HERE.

Stay tuned to our Food and Wine site in 2024 for all the latest news!  

Photo Credit: Time Out Market New York, Photo by Filip Wolak



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
CASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaas Stars Photo
CASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaa's Stars

Kickoff the New Year right by glamming it up and giving back. Ladies and gents, don your finest gowns and tuxes for a fun-filled, black-tie Casino Royale event hosted by 1776 CONNECTS on Friday January 5 from 7-9 p.m.  

2
NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget Photo
NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget

It’s almost here.  New Year’s Eve in the city is one of the most exciting times of the year.  We have rounded up opportunities for dining and so much more for you to ring out the old and ring in the new. 

3
CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style Photo
CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style

The recently opened restaurant, Casa Bond in NoHo is offering elevated Mexican fare for a New Year’s Eve party that is not to be missed.

4
Review: ELIS TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining Experience Photo
Review: ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining Experience

No matter where you are in the city, plan to visit Eli’s Table, the seasonally driven restaurant and wine bar on the Upper East Side. 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaa's StarsCASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaa's Stars
Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance EventReview: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event
NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and BudgetNEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget
CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in StyleCASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You